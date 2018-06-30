Minnesota United 0 Dallas 1: Lamah helps visitors bounce back

Dallas bounced back to winning ways in MLS with a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United Friday.

A second-half goal from Roland Lamah saw Dallas to a hard-fought win at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Having seen their seven-match unbeaten league run ended by the New York Red Bulls last time out, Dallas bounced back to join Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City on 32 points.

Dallas found the only goal of the game in the 59th minute, Lamah heading in a Santiago Mosquera corner.

Oscar Pareja's men have claimed nine wins from 16 league games this season, while Minnesota are ninth in the Western Conference.