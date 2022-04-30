Mino Raiola passes away: agent of Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland dead at 54
By Ben Hayward published
Mino Raiola has passed away at the age of 54, the legendary football agent's family have confirmed on Twitter
Legendary football agent Mino Raiola has passed away, his family have announced on Twitter.
Raiola, who represented many of the game's biggest stars including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, had been seriously ill for some time.
The 54-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday to deny fake reports of his death which were widespread in the Italian media, but has now passed away.
"In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was," his family wrote in a post on Saturday afternoon.
"Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it."
pic.twitter.com/xuZWBNA62NApril 30, 2022
The message, which was posted in English and Italian, went on to thank fans for their well wishes and vowed to continue his work.
"Mino's mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion," it said.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
