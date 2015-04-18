Mirallas happy at Everton after winner

Mirallas has made 101 appearances for Everton since arriving for Olympiacos in August 2012 and has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, including the winner against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

And the 27-year-old – who has a year left on his current deal, although Everton have the option to extend that by another season – has confirmed that he is happy to remain at the club, despite being heavily linked with a switch elsewhere.

"A lot of people have talked about my future, but I like to play for Everton," said Mirallas, who manager Roberto Martinez has claimed is key to his plans for next season.

"I am in my best form of the season, but when it is finished I will talk to my partner, the chairman, the trainer and manager.

"But I am confident here and I enjoy playing."