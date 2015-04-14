Miranda: 'Lisbon is water under the bridge now'

Miranda and Co. were on track to win the 2013-14 Champions League title when they led 1-0 in second-half stoppage-time in Lisbon in May, but a late header from Real defender Sergio Ramos forced extra time, before goals to Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo secured a 4-1 victory for Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Atletico have not lost to their archrivals since, however, winning four of six meetings this season in the UEFA Super Cup, La Liga and Copa del Rey.

Ahead of the two Madrid clubs' meeting in a Champions League quarter-final first leg, Miranda is focused on continuing that run.

"We have to show that we deserve victory in each game we play. Lisbon is water under the bridge," the Brazilian defender told Marca.

"We are thinking ahead. Each game has its own story and this new one will be written by us: we'll be playing at home and we'll be out for victory."

Anyone who has seen Atletico play since coach Diego Simeone took over in December 2011 will know what to expect from the men in red and white at the Vicente Calderon.

"We'll do what we know best; we'll fight for every ball and go all out to win," Miranda said.

"We both know each other very well by now. It's another clash with them, and we're ready for it."

In the most-recent fixture between the two capital clubs, Simeone's side crushed Real 4-0 at home.