Misfiring Kane: Goals will come

Harry Kane is confident he will start scoring goals for Tottenham and England after a slow start to the season.

Kane is yet to score a goal in a competitive game for either club or country in 2016-17, last finding the back of the net in an international friendly against Turkey in May.

The 23-year-old striker fired another blank in England's late 1-0 win against Slovakia in World Cup qualifying, but he has no concerns about his drought.

"Unfortunately there was a lot of talk last year and I managed to prove a lot of people wrong, so people will talk this year as well," said Kane, who scored 25 goals in the Premier League last season.

"It's part of football. It's what they're doing. I am confident in my ability. I know that if I continue doing what I am doing the goals will come, that is all I can do.

"I think I didn't score in my first seven or eight games and then to go on and win the golden boot proves that it was just a matter of time.

"People might talk now or if I don't score in the next five or six games, it doesn't bother me. I am a confident player.

"I know if I keep doing what I am doing I will score goals and that is what I am going to do."