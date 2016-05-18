Mitrovic: Forget Madrid and Barca, I want to become a Newcastle legend

Despite Newcastle United's relegation from the Premier League, striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has no intention of leaving as he aims to become a club legend.

Newcastle were consigned to Championship football for the second time since 2009 after finishing two points adrift of arch-rivals Sunderland in 18th position.

Mitrovic's future, along with a number of team-mates, has been thrown up in the air following relegation, but the 21-year-old Serbia international insists he is happy at St James' Park.

"At the moment I am living my dream in Newcastle," he told Blic Sport.

"I hope to be at the club for many years and become a legend.

"Of course many children are dreaming to play for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

"I always just wanted to wear the jersey of Partizan, Newcastle and Serbia."

Mitrovic, who was sent off in Newcastle's final-day 5-1 win at home to Tottenham on Sunday, enjoyed a mixed first season at the club.

In 34 Premier League appearances, the former Anderlecht striker scored nine goals and was sent off on two occasions.