Mitrovic sent off for pushing ref as Fulham get three reds in a minute vs Man United

Aleksandar Mitrovic was sent off for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh as Willian and manager Marco Silva also saw red in the space of a minute in Fulham's 3-1 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Earlier, Mitrovic had given the Cottagers a 1-0 lead and they were still ahead in the 72nd minute when Willian blocked a goal-bound effort from Jadon Sancho.

Referee Kavanagh went to watch the incident on the pitchside monitor and sent off Silva as the Fulham manager protested, before showing Willian the red card as well after seeing he had blocked Sancho's shot with his arm.

Mitrovic was then sent off as well in a mad minute as he barged into the referee, meaning Fulham had received three red cards in the space of 60 seconds.

After all that, Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot to level the scores and United soon made their numerical advantage count as Marcel Sabitzer netted their second a couple of minutes later.

Fernandes then added a third deep into added time to seal a 3-1 win which sees United seal a place in the semi-finals, where they will play against Brighton.

Speaking after the match on ITV, United legend Roy Keane said: "A mad 90 seconds and it's cost them the game. I've no sympathy for Fulham. They won't get any plaudits from me. They had an opportunity and they blew it."