Mixed feelings for Howe after Watford stalemate

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was happy to settle for an away point after their goalless draw at Watford but lamented his side's inability to beat Heurelho Gomes.

The Watford goalkeeper was again in impressive form during the 0-0 stalemate at Vicarage Road, notably saving from Harry Arter and Max Gradel to frustrate the visitors.

Odion Ighalo missed Watford's best chances but Howe, whose side had lost their two previous Premier League games, felt it was an opportunity missed.

"Any point away from home is a good point but I felt we could have had more," he told reporters.

"Gomes made some great saves for them, we did fear we would struggle to get past him. In the first half we played some nice stuff but we didn't threaten their goal enough.

"There are some big games to come. We have to keep collecting points and keep moving forward - today was a step in the right direction."

Howe's men face south-coast rivals Southampton on Tuesday but will likely be without Junior Stanislas after the winger limped off 23 minutes in.

Max Gradel made his first appearance since August following a knee ligament injury and Howe added: "It was a great return for Max.

"He is the kind of player that makes things happen for us. Stanislas' [injury] appears to be a hamstring, it's a real blow for us. It's one of those things."