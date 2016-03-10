Mkhitaryan surprised by Dortmund scoreline

Henrikh Mkhitaryan admitted he never imagined Borussia Dortmund would beat Tottenham 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Dortmund put one foot in the quarter-finals thanks to Marco Reus' brace and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half opener against a second-string Tottenham side at Signal Iduna Park.

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino made seven changes to his team, with Harry Kane, Erik Lamela and Kyle Walker among the names on the bench as the London club vie for the Premier League title, and Dortmund took advantage in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Mkhitaryan was still surprised by the scoreline, but insisted the tie is far from over heading to White Hart Lane.

"It was an incredible game for our fans and us," the Armenia international told UEFA's official website.

"We couldn't imagine that we were going to win 3-0 because we had analysed Tottenham and we know they have been doing well in the Premier League and Europe League. So we had been expecting a tough game.

"I thought the first half was like that but in the second half it changed a little bit because we made the most of our chances.

"But we have one more game. In 90 minutes anything is possible.

"We have to stay focused for the next game in London and to win again. We are thirsty to win."