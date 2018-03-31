MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sensational start to life with LA Galaxy has turned the MLS into "the MLZ", according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The 36-year-old striker made an immediate impact as he started life in California with two goals in a 19-minute cameo that helped Galaxy come from three goals down to win 4-3 against Los Angeles FC.

Ibrahimovic was expected to have a big impact after swapping Manchester for LA and he quickly made his presence felt at StubHub Center, his stunning first goal giving his new fans a moment to remember.

Such was his impact on the LA derby, Raiola has already suggested the league should be renamed after their new superstar.

just became MLZ with triple value. Always proud of March 31, 2018

Meanwhile, team-mate Jonathan Dos Santos elevated Ibrahimovic to an even higher level, calling the Swedish striker "God".