MLS Preview: Houston's record under threat

Houston have won both their league fixtures this campaign without conceding, scoring five goals in the process, with Will Bruin responsible for three of those.



Bruin is tied with Jermain Defoe (Toronto FC) and Erick Torres (Chivas USA) in the golden boot standings.



Whitecaps are also unbeaten, though, with the Canadian outfit picking up five points in three games.



The hosts at BC Place Stadium could be without midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker, who injured himself while walking down the street on Sunday.



Reo-Coker - formerly of Aston Villa and West Ham - tripped over a bike rack, and earned a knock to the head and a cut to the face for his troubles.



Houston had only good news during the week, with midfielder Brad Davis named in Jurgen Klinsmann's United States squad to face Mexico on April 2.



Davis has 13 international caps, and will head to national duties after Dynamo's trip to Vancouver.



Houston are level on six points with Columbus Crew and Toronto at the helm of the Eastern Conference.



Toronto are away at Real Salt Lake on Saturday, while Columbus travel to take on the Seattle Sounders.



The Sounders sit second in the Western Conference on six points, one shy of leaders FC Dallas.



Dallas host the Portland Timbers on Saturday, fully expecting to continue their unbeaten season and post a third win in four.



Other Saturday fixtures see the Colorado Rapids host champions Sporting Kansas City, DC United welcome Chicago Fire, Philadelphia Union are at home to Montreal Impact, while New England Revolution travel to take on the San Jose Earthquakes.



On Sunday, the New York Red Bulls are at home to Chivas USA, with the former looking for their first win of the campaign.