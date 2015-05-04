MLS Preview: Kinnear returns to Dynamo with Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes coach Dominic Kinnear returns to Houston Dynamo on Tuesday for the first time since leaving Texas at the end of last season.

Kinnear spent nine years with the Dynamo, who were formed in the wake of the Earthquakes' relocation in 2005, leading the side to four conference championships and two MLS Cups.

The Earthquakes franchise subsequently returned to MLS in 2007, with Kinnear electing to move back last year to the club he managed for two seasons in 2004 and 2005.

And the Scot will be looking to make the most of his former club's recent generous nature when they meet at BBVA Compass Stadium.

The Dynamo have conceded four goals in each of their last two fixtures, drawing 4-4 with Sporting Kansas City before losing 4-1 to FC Dallas - both at home.

Those results form part of a run of one win in eight matches for Owen Coyle's men, and the former Burnley and Bolton Wanderers boss might be starting to feel the pressure having only mustered two wins since taking charge.

San Jose, though, are not on the best of runs themselves, having won once in their last five.

The two sides are part of a four-way tie for sixth in the Western Conference.

In the week's other fixture, on Wednesday, Real Salt Lake welcome Los Angeles Galaxy.

RSL are winless in four and sit one place off the foot of the Western Conference, while the Galaxy are unbeaten in four and sit fourth.