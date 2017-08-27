MLS Review: Chicago, Orlando slumps continue

Chicago Fire fell to yet another MLS defeat, while Orlando City also saw their form slump continue on Saturday.

A brace from Abu Danladi helped Minnesota United to a surprise 2-1 win against the Fire at Toyota Park.

It marked a fourth consecutive defeat for Chicago, who have fallen off the pace and are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Danladi opened the scoring nine minutes before half-time, tapping in an Ethan Finlay pass.

The Ghanaian forward struck again before the break, getting on the end of a Jerome Thiesson cross from the right.

HT: Make that for Danladi! heads to the locker room with the 2-0 lead. August 27, 2017

David Accam pulled a goal back for Veljko Paunovic's hosts with a neat finish following a Bastian Schweinsteiger pass, but Minnesota held on.

Also struggling are Orlando City, who saw their winless run stretch to seven competitive games after a 2-1 loss at home to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

A Tommy Redding own goal and Brek Shea strike saw Vancouver, who are fourth in the Western Conference, to their win.

Slotted home. puts up by two against his former team. August 27, 2017

Cyle Larin struck in the 62nd minute for Orlando, but they fell to a defeat that left them ninth in the east.

Elsewhere, a Luis Silva brace led Real Salt Lake past the Colorado Rapids 4-1 to win the Rocky Mountain Cup as both teams finished with 10 men.

A 10-man Philadelphia Union drew 2-2 at home to Atlanta United, DC United edged the New England Revolution 1-0 and Columbus Crew overcame Dallas 2-1.