MLS Review: Dallas suffer first loss, Dynamo beaten
The San Jose Earthquakes ended Dallas' unbeaten start to the MLS season.
Dallas' unbeaten start to the MLS season was ended, while Houston Dynamo were thrashed on Saturday.
An 81st-minute goal from Jahmir Hyka saw the San Jose Earthquakes to a 1-0 win which marked Dallas' first defeat.
Hyka's goal was a stunner as he jumped to take a touch over a defender before calmly placing a finish in off the post.
What an effort, Jahmir Hyka. May 21, 2017
Dallas' loss – the first Oscar Pareja's men have suffered through 10 games – left them third in a Western Conference which saw its top three teams beaten.
Second-placed Houston were no match for Miguel Almiron and Atlanta United, who recorded a 4-1 win.
Almiron opened the scoring for the hosts on the half-hour mark, taking a touch before unleashing a powerful left-footed effort past Joe Willis.
What a first touch and what a finish from Miguel Almirón! May 21, 2017
He doubled his and his team's tally before half-time, skipping into the area before making it 2-0.
Julian Gressel extended the lead in scrappy fashion before Almiron completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.
Erick Torres scored a late penalty for Houston, whose second straight loss left them second in the table.
Sporting Kansas City remain top despite suffering a 2-0 loss away to Vancouver Whitecaps.
Chicago Fire continued their climb up the Eastern Conference table, extending their winning streak to three and moving into second after a 1-0 success at DC United.
Montreal Impact moved off the bottom with a 4-1 thrashing of a 10-man Portland Timbers, while Seattle Sounders edged Real Salt Lake 1-0.
Philadelphia Union stretched their winning run to four games with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids, who had a man sent off.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.