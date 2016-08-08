MLS Review: Dempsey hat-trick inspires Sounders, Cole completes Galaxy comeback

Seattle Sounders recorded an overdue 3-1 win at Orlando City thanks to Clint Dempsey's hat-trick in MLS on Sunday.

A day after Sebastian Giovinco's hat-trick for Toronto FC, Sounders star Dempsey also walked away with a three-goal haul as Seattle ended their three-match winless run.

Dempsey scored twice in the first half and completed his hat-trick after the interval to snap Orlando's 17-game home unbeaten streak.

The Sounders - second-bottom in the Western Conference - appeared destined for their 13th defeat of the season after Sebastian Hines turned in Kaka's corner in the seventh minute.

Seattle responded within seven minutes, Dempsey teed up by Tyrone Mears for the equaliser and the United States international put the Sounders ahead in the 37th minute.

Dempsey sealed the victory one minute into the second half, when Jordan Morris squared the ball to the 33-year-old for a simple tap-in, silencing the home crowd, who saw substitute Julio Baptista hit the crossbar with 20 minutes remaining.

The rare home defeat left Orlando outside of the Eastern Conference's top six, though they have a game in hand compared to New England Revolution, while the Sounders are eight points adrift of the play-off spots in the west.

Ashley Cole equalised in the 90th minute as LA Galaxy completed a stunning comeback to draw 2-2 with New York Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls were cruising at 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Gonzalo Veron and Sean Davis.

But the Galaxy refused to surrender, with Cole earning a draw for the home side after Mike Magee pulled a goal back 10 minutes from time.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Portland Timbers, meanwhile, accounted for Sporting Kansas City 3-0.

In a match that saw both teams reduced to 10 men in the first half, the Timbers pulled clear following the interval courtesy of Diego Valeri, Jack Jewsbury and Fanendo Adi.