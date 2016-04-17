MLS Review: Drogba fires Impact, Toronto beat DC

Didier Drogba's Montreal Impact moved back to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference after their 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire.

The Chelsea great scored a well-taken flick to level the scores after Kennedy Igboananike gave the Fire a half-time lead with his goal in the 29th minute.

Drogba's goal came in the 56th minute and was the catalyst for an improved showing from the Impact, who hit the lead in the first minute of added time though Ignacio Piatti.

Toronto FC moved into fourth in the conference by handing DC United their third loss in seven games.

Italy international Sebastian Giovinco was the hero after his goal in the opening minute proved the difference between the two sides.

Also in the Eastern Conference, David Villa scored twice for New York City but it was not enough, as they went down 3-2 to Columbus Crew.

Columbus finished the game with 10 men when Michael Parkhurst was sent off in the 86th minute as he gave away the penalty for Villa's second, but not before efforts from Ethan Finlay, Kei Kamara and Justin Meram scored the crucial goals for the home side, earning them their first win of the season.

New York's other team also lost, as the Red Bulls went down 2-1 away to the Colorado Rapids.

Jermaine Jones got the match off to the best possible start for the Rapids, scoring in the 21st minute, before Ronald Zubar equalised on the hour-mark for the Red Bulls.

Dominique Badji scored the winner in the 82nd minute, handing the Red Bulls a fourth-straight loss.

Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 thanks to a Juan Martinez effort after 55 minutes, the Seattle Sounders beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1 and the Portland Timbers accounted for the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 thanks to a Fanendo Adi brace.