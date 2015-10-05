MLS Review: Galaxy, Dallas into play-offs
Dallas and the LA Galaxy sealed their places in the 2015 MLS play-offs with contrasting results.
The LA Galaxy clinched their MLS play-off spot despite conceding late in a 1-1 draw against the Seattle Sounders.
Robbie Keane opened the scoring for the Galaxy, but Chad Barrett netted an additional-time equaliser for the Sounders at CenturyLink Field.
The Galaxy climbed back to the top of the Western Conference, a point clear of Dallas, while the Sounders sit fifth.
A bad turnover of possession led to Keane's opener in the 36th minute as the forward pounced and finished neatly to make it 1-0.
But Barrett would level late on for the hosts after a Brad Evans corner as the Sounders earned a point.
Dallas had briefly gone top, and they also clinched a play-off spot after a 4-1 thrashing of the Houston Dynamo.
A second-half brace from David Texeira led Dallas to their comfortable win at the Toyota Stadium.
Mauro Diaz put Dallas ahead with a 25th-minute penalty, but Ricardo Clark equalised for the visitors with a long-range effort.
Texeira restored Dallas' lead with a stunning 30-yard effort that went in via the underside of the crossbar.
Kellyn Acosta made it 3-1 before Raul Rodriguez saw red for the Dynamo and Texeira completed the scoring.
Real Salt Lake's play-off chances are alive after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.
