MLS Review: Ibra nets 500th goal in Galaxy loss, Sounders win ninth straight

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th career goal in unforgettable fashion, while Seattle Sounders extended their winning streak as Atlanta United took another step towards the MLS Supporters' Shield.

Former Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic reached the milestone in LA Galaxy's 5-3 defeat at defending champions Toronto on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic joined Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi as the third active player to score 500 goals between club and country thanks to his outrageous roundhouse finish – the 36-year-old spinning and volleying with the outside of his foot in the first half.

That 43rd-minute goal reduced the deficit to 3-1 against Toronto and inspired a comeback as quick-fire strikes from Ola Kamara and Rolf Feltscher levelled proceedings approaching the hour-mark at BMO Field.

ARE YOU SERIOUS? in the most Zlatan way possible. September 16, 2018

However, Toronto – who opened the match with three unanswered goals via Victor Vazquez, Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco – restored their lead and condemned the Galaxy to a seventh match without victory following Sigi Schmid's resignation during the week.

Toronto's Jonathan Osorio scored with 15 minutes remaining before substitute Jay Chapman sealed the points in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The Galaxy are eighth and six points adrift of the play-off places in the Western Conference, while Toronto are nine points outside of the post-season spots in the Eastern Conference.

Seattle celebrated their ninth consecutive victory after edging Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 away from home.

Gift-wrapped for ! It's 2-0 to . September 16, 2018

Raul Ruidiaz scored twice as the Sounders made it 12 successive games without defeat, dating back to July 4.

Atlanta continued their push towards the Supporters' Shield with a 3-0 victory over Colorado Rapids – Miguel Almiron's brace inspiring the Eastern Conference leaders, who are two points clear of New York Red Bulls.

Elsewhere, the Houston Dynamo snapped a 10-game winless run after beating Portland Timbers 4-1, Montreal Impact crushed Philadelphia Union 4-1, Los Angeles FC were held to a 1-1 draw by New England Revolution, Real Salt Lake drew 1-1 at home to Minnesota United, while Sporting Kansas City routed lowly San Jose Earthquakes 5-1 to leapfrog Dallas atop the west following the latter's goalless draw with Columbus Crew.