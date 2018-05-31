MLS Review: Ibrahimovic scores brace in Galaxy loss

Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his return with a brace but LA Galaxy suffered a 3-2 loss to Dallas in MLS on Wednesday.

Returning from suspension, Ibrahimovic scored his first goals since mid-April as the Galaxy were beaten at StubHub Center.

Ryan Hollingshead completed a nice team move to give Dallas the lead, which was doubled before half-time when Cristian Colman headed in.

A goal from Carlos Gruezo put the visitors in complete control before Ibrahimovic – earlier denied by the offside flag – drilled in his fourth MLS goal.

Colman saw red with 10 minutes remaining before Ibrahimovic turned in a late finish, but the Galaxy were unable to find an equaliser as they were left in eighth in the Western Conference.

At Gillette Stadium, Eastern Conference leaders Atlanta United were held to a 1-1 draw by the New England Revolution.

Josef Martinez opened the scoring for Atlanta with his ninth of the season, but they were pegged back late.

Teal Bunbury converted an 88th-minute penalty for the Revolution, who are sixth in the east.

Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a 3-1 win at home to the Chicago Fire.

A late winner from Kyle Beckerman helped Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo.