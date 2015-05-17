MLS Review: Montreal notch first win, Barrett inspires Sounders

Montreal Impact returned to the winners' list in emphatic fashion on Saturday and Seattle Sounders defeated Vancouver Whitecaps in a top-of-the-table clash in the Western Conference.

An early surge from the Impact set up their 4-1 triumph over Real Salt Lake in Montreal, ending a 10-game winless run in MLS, while on the other side of Canada, Chad Barrett struck twice in the first half to hand Seattle a 2-0 win in the Cascadia Cup clash in Vancouver.

The Sounders' victory saw them move within a point of the Whitecaps (20) in the West's standings, with FC Dallas (21) ahead of both clubs at the top.

Montreal (five points) remained bottom in the Eastern Conference after their win but were thrilled to taste victory in the league for the first time this season.

"You could see everybody not being selfish," Dominic Oduro said, according to MLS's website.

"You saw it, when we started moving the ball well, once we started not being selfish, playing to each other, we had a lot of movement.

"We know that we have a good team."

Laurent Ciman put Montreal in front after 17 minutes with a deft volley from Marco Donadel's corner, while Andres Romero struck twice in the space of 10 minutes to put the hosts 3-0 ahead of Real.

Romero chipped visiting goalkeeper Nick Rimando from Ignacio Piatti's pass in the 20th minute and then converted a rebound after Oduro hit the post.

Piatti missed a penalty just before half-time before Devon Sandoval pulled a goal back for Real in the 47th minute but Dilly Duka wrapped up Montreal's win with 12 minutes remaining, scoring at the back post after a flowing team move.

At Vancouver's BC Place Stadium, Seattle claimed their fourth win in five games with Barrett ensuring the Sounders did not miss injured striker Obafemi Martins.

Barrett burst onto Clint Dempsey's through-ball in the fifth minute to beat Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted in a one-on-one, while the American forward made it 2-0 seven minutes before the break after an exquisite chipped pass from Marco Pappa.

Sporting Kansas City's fixture with Colorado Rapids was postponed due to inclement weather, while New England Revolution drew 1-1 with Toronto FC.

Will Bruin scored a double in Houston Dynamo's 3-1 win over Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a 2-0 triumph over Columbus Crew.