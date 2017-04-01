MLS Review: No goals scored in Toronto and Seattle

Defences came out on top in MLS as reigning champions Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United played out a goalless draw, while Toronto FC and Sporting Kansas City were scoreless.

Neither Seattle nor Atlanta could find a winner in Friday's 0-0 draw at CenturyLink Field, despite United States international Clint Dempsey hitting the crossbar for the Sounders in the second half.

The Sounders welcomed MLS' newest franchise to Seattle having scored six goals and conceded five in their opening three matches.

Atlanta - led by former Barcelona and Argentina boss Gerardo Martino - arrived with 11 goals to their name to top the Eastern Conference.

However, Seattle and Atlanta both fired blanks for the first time this season.

It was the same result at BMO Field as hosts Toronto and Sporting KC failed to score.

The stalemate ensured Toronto and Sporting KC remain unbeaten through four games.