MLS Review: Red Bulls snap losing streak in controversial fashion

New York Red Bulls ended a run of four consecutive defeats with a controversial 3-2 win over Orlando City in MLS on Sunday.

Leading 1-0 through Cyle Larin's third-minute opener, visiting Orlando were left aggrieved after being denied a clear penalty in the 61st minute, when the Canada striker was hacked down from behind by Red Bulls defender Karl Ouimette as he was through on goal.

63' Bendik launches a drop kick to Cyle Larin who is alone up top. He is taken down in the box, but no call. April 25, 2016

That decision proved to be the decisive moment, as the home side scored three times in the space of 10 minutes via Bradley Wright-Phillips and Mike Grella to turn the game on its head at the Red Bull Arena.

Grella equalised just past the hour-mark and Wright-Phillips put the Red Bulls 2-1 ahead in the 69th minute before sealing the much-needed win with 15 minutes remaining.

Ouimette turned the ball into his own net six minutes from the end to offer Orlando a lifeline but New York held on for just their second victory of the season, denying the visitors the chance to move level atop the Eastern Conference.

Sporting Kansas City were also denied a penalty in their 1-0 loss at San Jose Earthquakes.

Dominic Dwyer was felled by Andreas Imperalie 10 minutes into the second half but the referee waved play on.

Moments before Wondolowski's PK goal Dwyer goes down on the opposite end. PK or na? April 24, 2016

The Earthquakes then went up the other end and converted a spot-kick of their own four minutes later via Chris Wondolowski.

The Earthquakes are now fifth in the Western Conference, two points clear of Sporting KC.