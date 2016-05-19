MLS Review: Red Bulls win, Toronto held by NYC

New York Red Bulls returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win at home to lowly Chicago Fire in MLS on Wednesday.

Red Bulls had gone back-to-back matches without victory following last week's loss at DC United but midfielder Mike Grella helped end that run.

Grella scored his fourth goal of the season, placing the ball beyond Fire goalkeeper Sean Johnson 13 minutes into the second half as Red Bulls capitalised on some embarrassing defending.

The victory moved Red Bulls level on 13 points with DC and New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference as Fire remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Toronto FC, meanwhile, fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Eastern Conference leaders New York City.

Having only played on Sunday, New York City rested their star players, with David Villa and Andrea Pirlo named among the substitutes at BMO Field.

But New York City still managed to take a 16th-minute via Kwadwo Poku's stunning opener from the edge of the penalty area.

Toronto hit back three minutes before half-time thanks to Will Johnson, who was on hand to side-foot the equaliser from close range.

New York City - unbeaten in five games - are a point clear atop the east and two ahead of Toronto.