MLS Review: Revs hand Red Bulls first loss

New England Revolution extended their unbeaten streak and handed Eastern Conference rivals New York Red Bulls a first loss of the season after triumphing 2-1 on Saturday.

The Red Bulls opened the season with seven matches without defeat but came unstuck at Gillette Stadium.

Goals from Charlie Davies and Teal Bunbury improved the Revolution's undefeated run to seven matches, despite Sacha Kljestan's late goal in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Revolution are top of the East standings, level on 17 points with DC United, who accounted for Columbus Crew 2-0, while the Red Bulls are four points adrift.

New England did not have to wait long to open the scoring, with American forward Davies diving low to head London Woodberry's cross past New York goalkeeper Luis Robles in the ninth minute.

The Red Bulls were far from outplayed in the first half but were unable to turn their possession into goals as the Revolution went into the main break leading 1-0.

New England doubled their advantaged on the hour-mark courtesy of Bunbury, who completed a neat exchange between Scott Caldwell and Lee Nguyen around the penalty area.

Kljestan rounded Bobby Shuttleworth to give the visiting team some hope with 16 minutes remaining but the Revolution held on for maximum points.

Toronto FC notched back-to-back wins after edging Philadelphia Union 1-0 away from home.

Sebastian Giovinco's long-range free-kick in the 34th minute was all that separated the two teams at PPL Park as Toronto backed up from last week's 2-0 win at Orlando City.

The two other fixtures on Saturday ended in draws.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles Galaxy were held to a 1-1 draw by Colorado Rapids, while Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps played out a goalless stalemate.