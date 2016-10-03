MLS Review: Vancouver, Orlando out of playoff contention

Vancouver Whitecaps were eliminated from MLS Cup playoff contention after giving up the lead to lose 2-1 at home to Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Pedro Morales put the hosts ahead with a penalty in the 25th minute at BC Place Stadium, early substitute Oniel Fisher having fouled Alphonso Davies inside the area.

Osvaldo Alonso equalised with six minutes to go in the first half, getting on the end of a cross from Joevin Jones.

Vancouver goal-scorer Morales went from hero to villain eight minutes into the second half, receiving a straight red card for an elbow on Cristian Roldan.

In the 81st minute, Brad Evans scored the winner for the Sounders from the spot after Jordan Harvey's hand ball.

In a strange coincidence, Seattle also had a scorer sent off three minutes later, substitute Evans dismissed for attempting to head-butt David Edgar.

The win lifts the Sounders up to fifth in the Western Conference, with Vancouver now unable to qualify for the postseason.

Earlier, Dominic Oduro's second goal in his last two matches sealed a 1-0 win for Montreal Impact away to Orlando City, who, like the Whitecaps, are now out of the running for the playoffs.

Oduro's strike on the counterattack in the 56th minute proved to be the difference between the teams at Camping World Stadium, where the visitors' goalkeeper Evan Bush made several important saves, denying Cyle Larin from point-blank range two minutes past the hour mark.

Montreal are fourth in the Eastern Conference and targeting home advantage in the knockout round with two matches of the regular season remaining.