MLS talk is 'crazy' says Everton's Howard

Reports last month claimed Howard could join the likes of United States team-mates Clint Dempsey and Michael Bradley in returning to MLS, as well as Premier League alumni Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

But Howard said it would be "crazy" to discuss departing Goodison Park.

"I feel strong. I have got the fire in my belly. But I have three years left [at Everton] and then I finish. That's it," the 36-year-old told The Mirror.

"The coverage MLS is getting now is incredible, with Frank and Stevie going over. It's exciting to watch and there's a buzz about it.

"But I think it would be crazy to talk about leaving this club.

"The chairman pays me very well and it would be silly to talk about other teams."