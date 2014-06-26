MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Montreal Impact 0

In the first match since the two-week FIFA World Cup break, the Whitecaps and Impact could not be separated in their all-Canadian clash at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Eastern Conference cellar-dwellers the Impact were denied by the woodwork on two occasions late in the contest as their winning drought away from home extended to 12 matches.

The best opportunity of the match fell to Maxim Tissot but the Montreal defender's effort struck the crossbar with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Team-mate Jack McInerney saw his header cannon off the post in the 83rd minute as the visitors had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Montreal - led by Frank Klopas - are without a road win in MLS since September last season and remain at the foot of the table, three points adrift of the Chicago Fire.

As for the Whitecaps, they remain third in the Western Conference following nine games without defeat.

Carl Robinson's men are one-point adrift of second-placed Real Salt Lake and 11 behind conference leaders the Seattle Sounders.