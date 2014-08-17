MLS Wrap: Real Salt Lake go top, Impact win

In the top-of-the-table clash in the west, a header from Joao Plata and an Osvaldo Alonso own goal helped Real to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders.

The result saw Real move above the Sounders and into top spot, a point clear of Seattle – who hold two games in hand.

Luke Mulholland set up the opener at Rio Tinto Stadium as his set piece from the right found Plata to head in at the back post in the 53rd minute.

Just four minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead as Luis Gil's smart pass was poked into his own net by Alonso under pressure from Mulholland.

Chad Barrett scrambled in a scrappy goal for Seattle in the 72nd minute, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

The Impact ended a seven-match losing run in the league with a 1-0 victory against the Chicago Fire.

Marco Di Vaio found the bottom corner from inside the area with six minutes remaining as Montreal finally got back to winning ways.

Former West Brom, Birmingham City and Aston Villa defender Liam Ridgewell scored his first MLS goal in the Portland Timbers' 1-1 draw at New England.

The Columbus Crew thrashed the Los Angeles Galaxy 4-1 thanks to two goals in each half.

A pair of Dom Dwyer penalties in the first half helped Eastern Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City crush Toronto 4-1.

Tesho Akindele scored a hat-trick as Dallas cruised to a 5-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Chivas USA and the Vancouver Whitecaps played out a 0-0 draw.