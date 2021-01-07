Mngqithi backs Maboe to succeed in new role

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes that Lebohang Maboe will thrive in a new number 8 role adding and will eventually become a Bafana Bafana regular in the same position.

The young attacker was throw in the deep end on his arrival at Sundowns three years ago and after a superb debut campaign, where he contributed with nine goals and eight assists, he failed to live up to those heights last season.

However, this season things have changed for the form Maritzburg United man as co-coaches Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena have withdrawn him from an advance role, using him in a deeper central role. Maboe appears to have adjusted seamlessly to the new position, registering two assists in 10 matches so far.

His most recent outing for the Brazilians was on Tuesday at Loftus as his team ran out 3-1 victors against Botswana outfit Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League preliminary qualifiers.

“When we bought Lebo from Maritzburg, we bought him for the position that he is playing now. But circumstances forced us to play him as a No 9 because at certain times we didn’t have 9s that could set themselves in,” Mngqithi said.

“Myself, in particular, and coach Rhulani have always believed that the best of Lebo will only come when he plays as a No 8. I strongly believe that if he plays as an 8, he stands a realistic chance to go to the national team.”

“It is the same way I believe that Rivaldo Coetzee, sooner than later, will be playing for the national team as a No 6,” Mngqithi said. “We believe

that they’ve got the attributes of the best central midfielders that you can think of.

“Not many people know the influence of Rivaldo in our team, but we know. Lebohang, like you said, runs and works very hard for the team. The boy is good. He works very hard and is very intelligent. We believe that he’s got something big to offer.”