Mngqithi: Everything has gone according to plan

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi insists their training sessions have all gone according to plan ahead of their second DStv Premiership clash against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The Brazilians will be hoping to make it two wins from their first two games when they welcome newcomers TTM to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Sundowns currently sit in second place in the league stands with three points from their opening games, trailing log leaders Baroka by three points, who has played a game more than the defending champions

'The preparations for the upcoming game against TTM have gone so well. If you recall we played on Saturday and we had to regenerate, we had two days of training, match day minus two and matchday minus one, but everything has gone according to plan,' Mngqithi told his club's official website.

Masandawana got their league campaign off to a winning start when they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium over the weekend.

'It is very difficult as you can see; over the last two matches they have used two different line ups, and they are still bringing in players and this is a team that does not have many patterns,' he added.

'Such teams are very dangerous because you do not know who you will face. If you look at the SuperSport game they had Shonga, Lamola, and Ngele and when you look at the Galaxy game there was no Shonga. They are very good at setpieces with Ndengane (Alfred) and Shonga (Justin).'