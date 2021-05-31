Mngqithi: I don’t think the officiating really served their purpose

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi felt the match officials 'did not serve their purpose' during their goalless draw against Swallows FC over the weekend.

The Brazilians maintained their unbeaten record away from home in the DStv Premiership, despite failing to find the back of the net against Swallows, who played to their 19th draw in the league this season.

Masandawana extended their lead at the top of the league standings to 11 points over second placed AmaZulu, while the Birds are in fifth place on the table with 43 points, with two games remaining.

Mngqithi revealed that they handed some players the opportunity to get game time under their belt after they were crowned league champions last weekend.

'We will always use the players that at that point in time we feel are ready to play and the players that we gave a chance today are the players that we believe could do the job today,' Manqoba Mngqithi told his club's official website.

Mngqithi praised goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse for his performance and keeping a clean sheet in his first start for the Brazilians this season.

'I was happy with Reyaad, I think he played very well as a goalkeeper, everybody else is somebody that has had some game time during the season but Reyaad is one person that we wanted to see and I think he really gave a good account of himself,' he added.

The Sundowns mentor went on to express his disappointment at the officiating during the game and felt the officials should take responsibility for their decisions.

'The officials have got a responsibility to make sure they protect they protect the players and that they run the game properly, but today honestly speaking I don’t think the officiating really served the purpose.'

'This is one match that I feel the officials did not do their part because there were many leg breaking injuries that I saw and tackles that were flying all over.

'It was a very good match, first half Swallows had very good build ups, they forced us on to our back foot, but towards the end of the first half we started putting our first foot forward and pushing then and we came back stronger the second half. We forced them to play a lot of long balls from their goalkeeper,' Mngqithi concluded.