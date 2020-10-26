Mngqithi laments Sundowns' missed chances

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi felt his side could have scored more goals against Kaizer Chiefs in their opening DStv Premiership clash on Saturday.

The Brazilians got their title defence off to a psotive start after securing a commanding 3-0 victory over Amakhosi at the FNB Stadium, with Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Themba Zwane all finding the back of the net.

However, Mngqithi believes that his side could have won by a bigger margin if they put away all the chances they created in the final third.

'One is just happy to have kept a clean sheet first, though in some moments, we looked like we wanted to give them something. But I also believe we could’ve scored more goals. We missed far too many chances,' Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

'At times in football, when the game allows you to score more you should score more because you don’t know what’s going to happen next.

'But the game was a little bit scrappy. It was never as smooth as one would have wanted more especially when we have taken a comfortable lead we expect a little bit better possession, a little better penetration but we played in patches and we still have to really improve in that regard.

'Our personality as a big team we should be a side that dominate games and not look for goals only but also to dominate possession, to dominate penetrations and just dominate generally in terms of our width and depth.

'From time to time, I felt we did a lot right more especially first half structurally we made it very difficult for them by what we were trying to do. It caused a lot of confusion more especially on Parker and Reeve Frosler, they couldn’t find Themba Zwane it made our lives a bit better.

'But I don’t think we were clinical enough in burying our chances.'