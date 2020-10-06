Mngqithi: Working with Rhulani is a blessing

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes that with Rhulani Mokwena by his side they will 'deliver what needs to be delivered'.

Mngqithi and Mokwena were recently appointed as joint head coaches of Sundowns after former coach Pitso Mosiamen left the club to join Egyptian Premier League giants A Ahly last week.

However, this is not the first time Masandawana has had joint coaches at the helm. In the title-winning season of 2005-06 Neil Tovey and Miguel Gamondi were in charge and delivered a trophy.

Sundowns held their first training session on Tuesday under the tutelage of the duo as they prepare for their opening MTN8 clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on 18 October.

Speaking on their first training session in charge, Mngqithi revealed that the team is adapting well after being put through their paces.

'The first session went well, the players really adapted well to the session, very smooth, flowing and efficient,' Mngqithi told his club's official website.

'I am looking forward to working with these talented and very professional players. We will be pushing very hard for the MTN8 and we will see what we will get out of it.'

'Working with Rulani is a blessing in disguise for me as I know the quality he brings into the club and I know what he offers. The future is bright, as he is a bold young coach, and we will support and guide him. With everyone’s support we know that we will deliver what needs to be delivered.'