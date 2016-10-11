Mocked over training video, buff Ferdinand responds to Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo found the funny side of Rio Ferdinand's training exercises, and the Englishman hit back.
Both known for their intensive fitness regimes on social media, the banter between Rio Ferdinand and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo continued as the ex-Manchester United defender responded to his former team-mate's online trolling.
Often seen posting clips of himself training on either Twitter or Instagram, despite retiring in 2015, the buff Ferdinand - now a television pundit - was at it again, but this time the 37-year-old caught the attention of a bemused Ronaldo.
In a video posted on Instagram, Ferdinand showed himself weight training in his backyard before he was mocked by Ronaldo, who commented: "WTF is that??????".
Ferdinand - who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during Ronaldo's successful six-year spell at United which came to an end in 2009 - hit back at the 31-year-old Portuguese with a jibe of his own, adding: "Cristiano [Ronaldo] you need this in your life.
"You need a strong back and core at your age now!
"I wish I had done this stuff when I played!"
Not done there, Ferdinand then responded again on Tuesday, this time via video form to his 1.7million Instagram and 7.27m Twitter followers with another workout, especially for Ronaldo.
