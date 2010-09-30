Modric: Europe should fear Spurs

The Croatian believes the club sent out a loud message to the rest of the competition that Spurs mean serious business, following a thrilling night at White Hart Lane that featured three penalties and a sending-off.

“We showed that the whole team deserves [other] teams to be scared of us and if we play like we did we don’t need to be scared of anyone in the Champions League,” Modric said.

“When I came here I joined Spurs to play big games, to play Champions League, to win trophies in England and I hope we are in the right way. You need to believe. If you don’t believe, you can never get anything. This team is definitely starting to get that belief now.”

Next up for Harry Redknapp's side is a trip to European Cup holders Inter Milan, who thrashed Bundesliga side Werder Bremen 4-0 on Wednesday with Samuel Eto'o bagging a hat-trick.

And the playmaker is relishing the opportunity, even though Dutchman Rafael van der Vaart will be suspended for the game at the San Siro having been dismissed against Twente.

“Inter Milan will be amazing for us to play against. We fancy our chances and why not?

“We got three points and we are relaxed for that game. We don’t have anything to lose. We are looking forward to that game.

“We have confidence we will go through. We are in a good position now but there are still a lot of games to the end. We go game by game and see where we finish.”

By Luke Nicholls