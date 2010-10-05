Mohamed takes charge of Independiente

Mohamed, 40, kicks off his new career with the Red Devils' derby against neighbours Racing Club in the suburb of Avellaneda on Sunday.

"It's a matter of pride to be here. I dreamed of being at a big club," Mohamed told a news conference at his official presentation. "I hope we can start with a win on Sunday in the clasico."

Independiente, who have won a record seven South American championships and are one of Argentina's "Big Five" clubs, have made one of their worst starts to a season.

They are near the foot of the Apertura standings with six points after one win in nine matches while Racing have 13 points, nine behind leaders Estudiantes.

"I've spoken to the players and they all say the same, when they concede a goal their heads drop and they don't have answers," Mohamed said.

He said he understood the fans' irritation with the team and had worked to try and improve the players' attitude.

"Patience runs out if the players don't give their all," he said.

Mohamed, who quit fellow first division side Colon after two years last week, has replaced Daniel Garnero, who left Independiente by mutual consent.

He was a member of Argentina's 1991 Copa America-winning squad and played for Huracan, Boca Juniors and Independiente before seeing out his career in Mexico, where he began coaching with spells at Morelia, Chiapas and Veracruz.

Mohamed coached Huracan to the Argentine Nacional B title and promotion in 2007 before taking charge at Colon.