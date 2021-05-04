Mokwena: Pirates should be more competitive after big investments

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says Orlando Pirates should be winning more games and putting pressure on the league leaders after all the investment in the club.

The Sea Robbers suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat by Sundowns and their former mentor this past weekend, now leaving the Soweto giants 12 points behind the league leaders.

Despite winning the MTN8 earlier on in the season to end a lengthy trophy drought, pressure is now starting to mount on Josef Zinnbauer after a run of indifferent results.

Mokwena, however, believes Pirates will still consider themselves in the title race due to a mathematical chance, but admits they should be putting more pressure at the top end of the table with the squad they assembled for the season.

‘If I am at Orlando Pirates, I would say to myself it will be nothing but a disaster to not consider ourselves to be in the title race,’ said Mokwena.

‘I would think the standard they have set, the work they have done, the recruitment they have made and the investment that has gone into the club this season, it should suggest to be winning more games and should be putting pressure.

‘And, knowing the club, I don't think they consider themselves out of the title race because mathematically it's still possible they can win the title.’