Mokwena: We can't allow complacency to creep in

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says his side have 'extremely' high demands and cannot afford to be complacent during their congested fixture schedule.

After back-to-back away appearances in the Caf Champions League, Sundowns have returned home and turned their focus to the Nedbank Cup where they will do battle with Polokwane City FC in the last 16.

Masandawana have enjoyed recent success in their encounters against Rise and Shine, having recorded two wins and a draw against the Polokwane outfit in previous meetings.

Mokwena has since stressed the importance of maintaining their impressive form this season as they look to secure their place in the next round of the Nedbank Cup.

'We are playing a very big game, we can not overemphasize the magnitude of the game. They are a rejuvenated side with two wins and two draws under the new coach, they have a good profile with some of the players they have kept from last season,' Mokwena told his club's official website.

'We don’t have the possibility to allow complacency to creep in. We can’t afford it, it is not within our budget. We have extremely high demands with high goals and targets that we have set for ourselves.

'That means the price we have to pay is also extreme and that speaks to our mental state with regards to how we approach every single game. This is one of our most important games this season,' concluded Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns against Polokwane City kicks off at 3pm.