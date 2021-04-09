Mokwena: We want to get to next round on a good winning momentum

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena is hoping his side can end their Caf Champions League Group B on a positive note by claiming maximum points against CR Belouizdad on Friday.

The Brazilians will face CR Belouizdad in the final group stage game of the Caf Champions League group stages when they host the Algerian at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Masandawana are currently on top of the log standings with thirteen points after five games without suffering a defeat. The last meeting between the two sides saw the Brazilians record a 5-1 victory in a game that was played in a neutral venue in Tanzania.

However, Sundowns have already qualified for the last eight after winning four games and drawing one in Group B.

'We have gone through a very good patch, we have played five games, they had a good result against TP Mazembe and they have lost one and drawn two,' Mokwena told his club's official website.

'CR Belouizdad is an interesting match, we are serious people and we try to set the tone as the technical team. They are a very good team, well-coached with very interesting schemes, especially with their fullbacks. Let’s see what happens on the day of the game.

'From a psychological perspective, we want to make sure we get to the knockout stages on a good winning momentum, so that we have the convictions that we can win in Africa and that is important. When you get to the knockout stages there are no second chances.'