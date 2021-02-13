Mokwena: We're ready for a difficult game

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena is ready to take on Al Hilal Omdurman in the Caf Champions League but has warned his side of their 'free scoring' form.

The Brazilians will begin their group stages campaign in the continental competition when they welcome Al Hilal Omdurman to Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns will go into this encounter in a good run of form after registering three wins in their three previous games, while Al Hilal, who also come into the game with a good record as they are unbeaten in their last five.

'The preparations have been good, as you know we played last week, we gave the players a break so that we can give them some recuperation time. We restarted on Monday and we worked on the tactical side for the Champions League campaign. We are ready for a difficult game on Saturday,' Mokwena told his club's official website.

'They are not a closed book as we have watched their games, we watched the games against Asante Kotoko in the qualifiers. Their league is ongoing and they are unbeaten, they are a free-scoring side and they are one point behind the team that is number one with a game in hand.

'They play a 4-2-3-1 formation. They have two centre-backs who are comfortable on the ball and can start at the back.

'They are also good with the set-pieces and they use Faris Abdalla who has quality delivery. Mohamed Ouattara is a very important player in terms of their first phase of build-up and can play the long ball behind the defence. We are prepared for the game on Saturday.'