Monaco confirm Jovetic signing as Mbappe nears PSG move

Monaco have completed the signing of Inter striker Stevan Jovetic in another sign that star forward Kylian Mbappe is closing on a move to Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are reportedly closing on a deal that will see France's teenage striker Mbappe join on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for €180 next season.

Leaked pictures this week showed Jovetic wearing Monaco's number 10 shirt, which is currently worn by Mbappe at Stade Louis II.

And the Ligue 1 champions have announced the signing of the former Manchester City striker for a reported €11million fee on a four-year deal, which could now hasten Mbappe's move.

L’AS Monaco est heureux d’annoncer la signature de jusqu'en 2021 ! August 29, 2017

"I'm very happy to be here," the Montenegro international told the club's official website. "AS Monaco is a big club that played in the semi-finals of the Champions League and won the French title last season.

"There are some great players on this team. That's why I chose AS Monaco."

Monaco executive vice president Vadim Vasilyev added: "We are very happy to welcome Stevan Jovetic to AS Monaco.

"He has evolved in the biggest championships and has the experience of the highest level. At 27 years old, he is a great player who is mature.

"We are convinced that he will find here all the conditions to fully express his talent."

Jovetic scored six Serie A goals in 31 appearances in his two years at Inter, spending the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla.

Monaco have already lost Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko since winning the title last season.

But thus far Leonardo Jardim's men have kept pace with big-spending PSG, winning their opening four Ligue 1 matches including a 6-1 battering of Marseille on Sunday.