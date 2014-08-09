Monaco offer escape to Stekelenburg
Ligue 1 side Monaco have announced the season-long loan signing of Fulham goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg.
The Netherlands international joined Fulham from Roma last year, but endured a disappointing debut season in England.
The 31-year-old suffered a number of injuries and made only 19 Premier League appearances as Fulham suffered relegation.
And the former Ajax stopper has now sealed a temporary switch to Monaco, with the club's chief executive Vadim Vasilyev telling their official website: "We are happy to have another goalkeeper with such an international experience.
"He has played the final of the World cup 2010 with the Netherlands."
Stekelenburg added: "I am happy to be a part of the project of the club. I am going to give everything for my new colours."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.