Monaco offer escape to Stekelenburg

The Netherlands international joined Fulham from Roma last year, but endured a disappointing debut season in England.

The 31-year-old suffered a number of injuries and made only 19 Premier League appearances as Fulham suffered relegation.

And the former Ajax stopper has now sealed a temporary switch to Monaco, with the club's chief executive Vadim Vasilyev telling their official website: "We are happy to have another goalkeeper with such an international experience.

"He has played the final of the World cup 2010 with the Netherlands."

Stekelenburg added: "I am happy to be a part of the project of the club. I am going to give everything for my new colours."