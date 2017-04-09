Monaco's Sidibe a Dortmund doubt with appendicitis

Djibril Sidibe is a major doubt for Monaco's Champions League quarter-final first leg with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday after the club announced he has been hospitalised with appendicitis.

Sidibe made a late appearance from the bench as Monaco won 1-0 at Angers on Saturday to remain on course to claim the Ligue 1 title.

But Monaco confirmed on Sunday that Sidibe has been taken to hospital due to appendicitis, with no timescale given for the right-back's recovery.

Almamy Toure is favourite to deputise for Sidibe as he started at right-back against Angers, although centre-back Andrea Raggi could be asked to fill in by coach Leonardo Jardim.

Monaco are already without Tiemoue Bakayoko for the Dortmund game as the midfielder, who scored the decisive goal in the last round against Manchester City, is suspended.