Monchengladbach hit by Xhaka, Schulz injuries

Borussia Monchengladbach have been hit by a double injury blow, with Granit Xhaka and Nico Schulz set for spells on the sidelines.

Xhaka suffered ankle ligament damage during Switzerland's 1-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win over Estonia on Monday.

Monchengladbach could not confirm the length of absence the 23-year-old midfielder is set to face when announcing the news on their official website, but Schulz will be out for six months due to a knee ligament injury.

In Friday's friendly match against MSV Duisburg, Schulz sustained a tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The injuries to Xhaka and Schulz come after news that Germany international defender Patrick Herrmann is expect to be out until 2016 with a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Monchengladbach travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday before resuming their Champions League campaign at Juventus next Wednesday - a trip that comes on the back of Group D losses to Sevilla and Manchester City.