Monchengladbach sign Hofmann from Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach have sealed the signing of Jonas Hofmann from Borussia Dortmund on a contract running until 2020.
Reports in Germany suggest the transfer fee for the 23-year-old will be worth around €8 million.
Hofmann has struggled to establish himself as a Dortmund first-team regular since signing in 2011 and has started only four Bundesliga matches this season, scoring once against Bayer Leverkusen in September.
He had a loan spell with Mainz last season, but injuries restricted him to 10 league appearances and three goals.
Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said: "The addition of Jonas Hofmann will help compensate for the loss of wingers to injury during the second half of the season.
"However, we mainly see this transfer as a long-term improvement of our squad. Jonas has shown in Mainz and Dortmund that he is an outstandingly talented Bundesliga player."
Gladbach sit fourth on the table during the mid-season break, nine points adrift of Dortmund in second spot. The two teams will play against each other on January 23 when the Bundesliga resumes following the winter break.
