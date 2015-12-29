Monchengladbach sign Hofmann from Dortmund

Borussia Monchengladbach have completed the signing of Jonas Hofmann from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, with the winger signing a contract until 2020.

Reports in Germany suggest the transfer fee for the 23-year-old will be worth around €8 million.

Hofmann has struggled to establish himself as a Dortmund first-team regular since signing in 2011 and has started only four Bundesliga matches this season, scoring once against Bayer Leverkusen in September.

He had a loan spell with Mainz last season, but injuries restricted him to 10 league appearances and three goals.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said: "The addition of Jonas Hofmann will help compensate for the loss of wingers to injury during the second half of the season.

"However, we mainly see this transfer as a long-term improvement of our squad. Jonas has shown in Mainz and Dortmund that he is an outstandingly talented Bundesliga player."

Gladbach sit fourth on the table during the mid-season break, nine points adrift of Dortmund in second spot. The two teams will play against each other on January 23 when the Bundesliga resumes following the winter break.