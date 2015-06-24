Monchengladbach snap up Elvedi

Borussia Monchengladbach have completed the signing of young Swiss defender Nico Elvedi from FC Zurich on a four-year contract.

The 18-year-old will undergo a medical before signing a deal until 2019 to seal a switch to the Bundesliga side for an undisclosed fee.

"Nico is a great talent," said sporting director Max Eberl. "He can play as a central defender or right back, or in central midfield, and although he is only 18 he already has plenty of experience.

"We are very pleased we were able to sign him."

Elvedi is the second teenager in as many days to make the switch to Borussia Park following England Under-18 full back Mandela Egbo's arrival on Tuesday.