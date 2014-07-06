Mondragon pleased to bow out on a high

The 43-year-old came off the bench during Colombia's Group C win over Japan, superseding Cameroon icon Roger Milla as the oldest man to represent their nation at the global showpiece.

And with Colombia bowing out of the competition following a 2-1 quarter-final loss to Brazil, Mondragon has decided to call time on his career.

"This is my last stadium as a professional player," he posted on his official Instagram profile. "I'm proud to be part of this wonderful group."

Mondragon made his international debut 21 years ago and has racked up a total of 56 caps.

In club football, he has made over 600 total appearances since beginning his career in 1990.