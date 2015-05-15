Monk confirms contract talks

Swansea City manager Garry Monk has confirmed he is in the early stages of talks to sign a new contract with the club.

The former defender has impressed since taking over from Michael Laudrup in February 2014, guiding the Liberty Stadium outfit to a record Premier League points total as well as home and away victories against both Arsenal and Manchester United this season.

"I love this club, I've been here 11 years," he said. "You are doing it for the fans and the city.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it and have begun preliminary talks on a new contract. I'm looking forward to the future at Swansea.

"We are in discussions, an outline. We'll sit down and talk over the next few weeks.

"It is busy now but, with my agent and the club, it's about finding time to discuss it. It's an ongoing process. I’m focused on Swansea, but it takes time."

Swansea host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.