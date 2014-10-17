Monk expecting Bony contract talks soon

Bony was a revelation in his first season in the Premier League, scoring 26 goals in all competitions for the Welsh club.

The Ivory Coast international was linked with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham, but a move never materialised before the transfer window closed at the end of August.

Bony signed a four-year contract when he arrived at the Liberty Stadium from Eredivisie side Vitesse, but Swansea manager Monk expects negotiations over a fresh deal to start in the near future.

When asked if the club had held talks with Bony, he said: "No not yet, Wilfried's been away for nearly two weeks so we haven't had a chance,

"In the coming weeks his representatives will make contact with the club and we'll have a chat. But as of yet there has been no contact."

Ivory Coast are due to face Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next month.

Sierra Leone has been hugely affected by the Ebola virus and Monk said the club will give Bony all the support he needs when deciding what course of action to take ahead of that fixture.

"We're well aware of the situation - our medical team will liaise with Wilfried and their federation on these sort of matters,” the Swansea manager said.

"They can help Wilfried if he has any concerns but the most important thing is the player. It's important to see how he feels in all this as ultimately he's the one we're talking about.

"We'll try to support him in the best way for himself, the club and his country."