Monk flattered by Hammers speculation

According to one British newspaper, Monk is being eyed by the Upton Park outfit as a potential successor to Sam Allardyce, following a promising first full season at the helm in Wales.

Swansea stand on the verge of surpassing their record Premier League points total of 47, having equalled the mark with a 1-1 draw at home to Everton last weekend.

"I look at situations, I read the article," said Monk. "Firstly, West Ham have a fantastic manager in place.

"They've already got a manager who's had a fantastic season and progressed again.

"But it's speculation which you can see as a compliment to myself and the team, which shows how we're progressing.

"It's nothing to do with me what they do, it's about us finishing the season strongly and that's where our focus is."

Swansea visit resurgent Leicester City on Saturday.